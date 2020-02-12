Sex offender traveling w/carnival jailed for failing to register

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A former carnival worker from Louisiana, who was living in Mattoon, will serve 27-months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. 58-year old Dallas Clement was living in Mattoon when he was arrested in March 2019.

Clement was sentenced Monday in federal court to the 2+ year term and ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

In August 2019, Clement pleaded guilty and admitted failing to update his sex offender registration after leaving Westlake, La., in 2015, to work and travel with a carnival company. He’d traveled through Texas, North Dakota, Tennessee and along the Mexican border with the company.

In the off-season, he lived with another carnival worker in the 1300-block of Lafayette Street, in Mattoon. Clement has several convictions for sex crimes in Louisiana.

U.S. Marshals arrested Clement in March 2019, in Streator, after telling deputies he planned to live with his daughter and five children under the age of 10.