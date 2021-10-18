Sex offender sentenced for failure to register

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A man was sentenced today to two years in federal prison for failing to update his address after he moved to Danville from Indiana.

According to court documents, 66-year-old David W. Morlan had been living in the Danville area since October 2019. He did not properly register his address after moving, as required by the federal Sex Offender Notification and Registration Act (SORNA).

Morlan was convicted in 2006 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor who was five years old at the time. The conviction required that Morlan register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Morlan was arrested on Jan. 8 following an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Service and Danville Police Department. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the prosecution.