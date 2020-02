MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A local man was arrested after police say he failed to register as a sex offender.

26-year old Rodge McCray-Kyse was taken into custody about 2 pm, Monday, in the 200-block of North 22nd Street.

Authorities say they received information McCray-Kyse was living at the home for the past month, but had not registered it as his place of residence.