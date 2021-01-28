Sex offender charged with failure to update address

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is federally charged after prosecutors say he did not report a change in his address after moving back to Danville from Indiana.

A press release from U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser says 66-year-old David W. Morlan did not properly register his address as required by the federal Sex Offender Notification and Registration Act (SORNA).

Prosecutors say Morlan failed to update his address between June and December last year, adding his address was registered in Indiana while he was living in Danville. He was arrested Jan. 8.

The release says in Sept. 2006, Morlan was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, who was 5-years-old at the time.

Federal Judge Eric I. Long, in Urbana, ordered the man to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

If convicted, the penalty for violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act is up to 10 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is representing the government in the prosecution which was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Danville Police Department.