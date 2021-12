CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Traffic on a section of Bradley Avenue near Parkland College will be merged into one lane on Thursday and Friday.

Visu-Sewer of Missouri, LLC will be performing routine sewer maintenance on Bradley between Duncan Road and Parkland Court. Maintenance is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both east and westbound traffic will be affected and minor traffic delays may occur. Maintenance is dependent on weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.