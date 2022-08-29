MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello.

The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the damage was only on the outside of the building.

Pastor Paul Spangler was tucking his kids into bed when he got a text; it was a picture of the fallen tree. He wasn’t going to go to the church, but his wife convinced him he should. And he is glad he did.

The tree had knocked down the gutter and its leaves were clogging the drain. He said it could have caused flooding, but they were able to quickly fix the problem.

“I didn’t expect for this to happen. We knew that someday we would have to deal with the tree. We thought like five years from now, but it came all of sudden,” Spangler said. “Obviously, this hadn’t happened before. We knew it could happen of course, any tree,” said Spangler.

The church recently got some new brickwork, but luckily the tree didn’t touch that.

Spangler said the earliest they can get the tree removed is Tuesday. That’s when they’ll know how bad the damage is to the roof.

He’s hoping they don’t see any more damage with Monday’s storms.