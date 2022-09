LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning.

Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign.

Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through.

Further to the southeast, trees and powerlines were blown down near Le Roy, Saybrook, Arrowsmith and Bellflower.

Hardest hit appeared to be Le Roy, where a tornado warning was issued after a circulation rapidly developed over town.

At least one structure was damaged as a power pole fell through the roof.

Early reports indicate there is more damage in the area. Crews continue to assess the damage and the National Weather Service may conduct a survey to determine if a tornado touched down or not.

The storm continued to the southeast, bringing Tennis Ball Size hail in the Mahomet area, according to the National Weather Service and emergency management.

Golf ball hail was reported nearby also, with quarter to half dollar size hail reported in Champaign-Urbana.

Trees were damaged into Tolono, Pesotum and Savoy as the storms roared through.

They were also electric with near continuous lightning and thunder at the time, thanks to robust instability in the atmosphere.

In Champaign, rain fell so hard in a short period of time, numerous roads and viaducts were underwater, stranding vehicles and leaving others stopped in their vehicles until the water receded.

The WCIA 3 Studio took several inches of water while covering storms live on TV. Water quickly receded, and crews have worked all morning to help clean things up to ensure programming is not affected.

Further to the west, significant tree and powerline damage was reported in Jacksonville.

The National Weather Service may also opt to go there to assess the damage and determine if a tornado touched down or not.

Storm Reports from NWS/SPC from across the region as of 10:30a