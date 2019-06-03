Several weekend gun arrests Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)--At least six people were arrested in the county over the weekend on gun charges. Some of them include unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. The states attorney's office says these four suspects were in the same car when they were arrested.

Two other men were arrested this weekend on similar charges. There has been an increased concern about guns in the area. Law enforcement is working to create a safe environment for the community.

