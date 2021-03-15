Several water protection projects planned at Lake Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Additional partnerships and funds are coming to Lake Springfield’s Source Water Protection Project.

A press release says they’re part of a 5-year program that will improve soil and water quality in the lake’s watershed. Additionally, the 2018 Farm Bill is providing the funding, via the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) partnership program.

The USDA is giving almost $1.3 million for agricultural producers funding for conservation practices, the release says. Part of that money is also going towards education and outreach in the Lake Springfield Watershed.

City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) is the leading partner for handling the program’s award. It says in the press release that 12 other agencies are contributing funding, programs, and services as a match.

“Together, partner-pledged contributions now total over $2 million, up from $1.3 million in initial pledges,” the release says.

CWLP says work has started on a variety of plans and programming that implements several Best Management Practices (BMPs) reducing sediment and nutrient loading entering tributaries of Lake Springfield.

The press release says the BMPs include cover crops, conservation/reduced tillage practices, grassed waterways, wetlands and other structural practices.

CWLP says there will be also education and outreach programs for practices that curb back nutrient and sediment loading

CWLP says plans and programming for the Lake Springfield watershed is a continuation of the utility’s commitment to protect the lake.

“By increasing conservation and reduced tillage practices throughout watershed, CWLP hopes to increase the quality of watershed streams and reduce sediment from flowing into Lake Springfield, while also improving field profitability and soil health for the farmers,” says Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown

One program partner, the Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB), says it sees sees value in connecting with other agencies that are working to protect resources.

“The agricultural community sees the importance of continued collaboration with drinking water agencies as we work together over the next five-years and beyond to implement best management practices that will reduce nonpoint source pollution in both rural and urban settings within the watershed,” says Lauren Lurkins, IFB Director of Environmental Policy.

She says the funding “opens up new opportunities for area farmers, local county farm bureaus, and local soil and water districts to work hand-in-hand to protect our natural resources.”

Todd LaFountain, CWLP Water Division Manager, says the partnership will help the utility further meet its source water quality goals on multiple fronts.

“Reducing the nutrient and sediment loads that enter the lake will help us reduce the risk of harmful algal blooms and other source water contamination issues, plus slow the progression of Lake Springfield water capacity loss and reduce finished water treatment costs,” he says. “The RCCP program will help CWLP achieve our own lake watershed protection plan goals and significantly contribute to State of Illinois’ Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy (NLRS) to reduce phosphorous and nitrate-nitrogen loads.”

Since the initial funding announcement, new partners have joined including the Illinois Corn Growers Association, Illinois Department of Natural Resources the Sangamon County Farm Bureau and the United States Geological Survey.

All partners include: