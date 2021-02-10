Several homes, cars hit by gunfire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating after several rounds of gunfire damaged three homes, two cars and an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Chris Copeland says officers were called out at 9:25 a.m. to the area of West Ravina Park Road and North Longwood Drive. He says three houses and a car were hit by gunfire.

Around 32 shell casings were found at the scene, Copeland says. They were .45 and 9mm shells.

He adds one suspect who was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt arrived in a dark-colored car. They were described as being “very skinny,” he says.

No further suspect description is available. No one was hurt, police say.

According to police, the shooting happened between 4-4:30 a.m.. however, no one had reported it at that time.

Copeland says police later received reports that an apartment building and another car were struck by bullet rounds near Florian Avenue and Kenwood Court. However, he says that could have been stray bullets from the previous location since they are close to one another.

He says it’s unknown whether that is the case.

People living in the apartment building did report hearing gunshots in the early morning hours, Copeland says, however, no casings were recovered at that location.

If you have any further information on these shots fired incidents, police ask you to call them at 217-424-2711.