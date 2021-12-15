Seven non-profits chosen as grant recipients

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana announced on Tuesday the seven recipients of its 2021 Community Assistance Fund grants.

Each year, the JLCU provides funding to area non-profit organizations whose missions and programs align with JLCU’s areas of focus: child protection and welfare, family wellbeing, community health, food and housing insecurity, literacy, school preparedness, voluntarism, and women’s issues.

This year’s recipients, what they do, their plans for the grants and how much they will receive are:

Altrusa International ($500) – an international volunteer service organization with a focus on literacy; provide books for children of migrant workers

Developmental Services Center ($700) – purchase two Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, accessible, commercial-grade picnic tables for one of its residential homes in Urbana, Illinois.

Girls Go For It ($1,000) – an organization that provides quality after-school programming for fifth- through eighth-grade girls aimed at building their confidence and preparing them for civic leadership; support its general operating costs, which include fingerprinting for volunteers and translation services, among other expenses.

The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois ($500) – purchase program supplies and snacks and to fund memberships for those in need

The Reading Group ($360) – provides services to individuals in underserved areas with dyslexia, reading comprehension, word recognition, and other learning challenges; buy Kindle Readers for a class assisting students with dyslexia.

The Well Experience ($500) – a community organization aimed at supporting historically disadvantaged, marginalized, and oppressed populations, particularly women and children; will direct the funds toward its Girls to Life Youth Development Program, which provides assistance to middle and high-school girls who are experiencing or have experienced trauma. Specifically, the funds will be used to purchase a t-shirt press and materials to create shirts, cups, hats, and other merchandise incorporating the creative works and ideas of program participants. The merchandise they make will be promoted in the community

Women In Need Recovery ($1000) – an organization providing alternatives to incarceration, as well as life skills training, for formerly incarcerated women and women in recovery; purchase bedding sets for program participants.

“We are proud to support these dedicated community organizations,” said Liz Paunicka, JLCU’s Vice President of Community Impact. “Each of the organizations chosen provides valuable services to our community, and we are excited to be able to help them achieve their goals.”