Service truck driver hurt in crash after falling asleep at the wheel

GREENUP, Ill. — A 35-year-old man was hurt after crashing a service truck early Thursday morning in Cumberland County.

It happened before 3 a.m. on I-70 around 4 miles east of Greenup.

Troopers say Joshua A. Devull, of Casey, was driving a yellow 2016 Ford F-350 service truck east on I-70 when he fell asleep, drifted off the left side of the road, and went in to the median.

State police say his truck hit several crash barrels before stopping just inches away from a concrete bridge support column.

Troopers say Devull was hurt in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Police cited the man for improper lane usage and not wearing a seatbelt.

No further information was immediately available.