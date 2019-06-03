Senior lunch attracts dozens weekly

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) - A weekly program keeps area seniors coming back for seconds.

Tracy Ferrill found out there was a need in the community for seniors to have access to nutritious meals.

So, she started a senior lunch program in 2007.

There were only a couple dozen people, to start.

But now, she says there's at least 50 each week, and sometimes, attendance is close to 100.

For $3, seniors can get their fill.

For those who can't make it, meals are delivered to their doorstep.

Ferrill says she's grateful to serve people from all over Macon county.

"It really means a lot that I have the opportunity to keep having food available. I like to feed the world," said Ferrill.

Macon County philanthropist and former sheriff Howard Buffett contributed to this program, when he found out she was running it without any additional income.

Because of that, and some help from the Decatur-Macon County Corporation, she's able to keep the program cooking.