Senior Center encouraging elderly to fill out the Census

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–CRIS Healthy Aging Center wants to get as many seniors to fill out the Census as possible.

They’re entering participants into a raffle. Prizes include household items such as paper towels and dish soap… but also notably face masks and blankets for the colder months. CRIS’ CEO Amy Brown says filling out the census is critical for seniors.

“If we have an expansion of seniors in the community, we’re going to have an expansion of dollars so we can serve those folks well.” Brown said.

CRIS is a non-profit that helps all seniors above the age of 60. Their goal is to provide seniors the resources they need to stay healthy and in their homes for as long as possible.

Any senior who’s interested in entering the raffle should call 1-217-443-2999. If a senior calls and they haven’t filled theirs out, CRIS will help them fill it out.