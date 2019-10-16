Senator focusing on athletic concussions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Protecting Student Athletes From Concussions Act on Tuesday.

The bill wants to introduce procedures for preventing, identifying, and treating head injuries for young student-athletes. A study referenced in the bill says 140,000 high students suffer concussions every year. But most go unreported.

Another study shows that football, girl’s soccer, and hockey are the three sports where concussions happen the most frequently. Cheerleading is the only sport where there are more concussions in practice than competition.

