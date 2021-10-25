Senator Bennett announces recipients of Back-to-Business grants

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many local businesses that have been struggling financially due to the impacts of COVID-19 received grants from the latest round of the Back-to-Business (B2B) program.

“This is a much-needed award for businesses in Champaign and Vermilion Counties,” Bennett said. “These grants are important because they will help equip our businesses with valuable resources during this time of uncertainty.”

According to officials, this year, the B2B program provided $250 million to small businesses. Each business received an amount between $5,000 and $150,000 so they could cover a wide range of operations such as staff and overhead costs.

34 businesses in the district that Senator Bennett represents received a combined $2.5 million through the program. Businesses that got the B2B grants varied greatly, including restaurants, bars, hotels, retailers, arts, barbershops, salons, museums, theaters and fitness centers.

“I’m pleased to see so many local businesses receiving aid from the B2B program to help them get through this tough time,” Bennett said. “Now more than ever, we must continue to do everything we can to support our small business community.”

For a complete list of grant recipients, click here.