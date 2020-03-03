Senate bill provides tax credit to some first responders

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Lawmakers are looking to give back to some first responders. State Senators Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) are sponsoring new legislation to help volunteer firefighters and EMTs with expenses.

Senate Bill 3224 provides a $500 tax credit for qualifying first responders when they file state income tax. Since it’s a credit and not a deduction, it will decrease the amount of taxes owed or increase potential refunds.

Expenses incurred by volunteer firefighters and EMTs include medical and fire equipment, training, licensure and insurance. The lawmakers hope, by reducing the cost of volunteering, it will help fire departments recruit new volunteers.