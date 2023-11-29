CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Senator Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) is hosting a holiday card drive for seniors across the Champaign County in long-term care facilities this holiday season.

The Champaign senator said the goal of collecting cards is to brighten local seniors’ holiday spirit, as many may feel lonely this time of year.

“The holiday season is about spreading love and joy, especially to those who may feel lonely or disconnected,” said Faraci. “This holiday card drive is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and bring smiles to the faces of our seniors.”

The cards can either be dropped off or mailed to the senator’s office at 45 E. University Ave., Suite 206 in Champaign. They can be store bought or handmade.

Faraci is collecting cards until Dec. 15. Anyone with questions on the holiday card drive can call Senator Faraci’s office at 217-355-5252.

“I believe that even the smallest acts of kindness go a long way,” said Faraci. “These cards will not only deliver holiday wishes but also serve as a reminder to our seniors that they are cherished and valued members of our community.”