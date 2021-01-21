Semi-truck driver hurt in crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Ohio man needed hospital treatment after crashing his semi-truck Thursday morning on I-57.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened before 8 a.m. on I-57 just south of Tolono.

Troopers say 53-year-old Rusty Masters, of Byesville, Ohio was driving a brown 2020 Freightliner semi-truck north on I-57 when his vehicle ran off of the roadway and into the median.

Police say his truck then hit a concrete support pillar connected to an overhead sign.

The man was then taken to a hospital for treatment. The release says he is expected to survive his injuries.

Masters was given a ticket for improper lane usage.