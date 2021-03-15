Troopers responding to two crashes blocking lanes on I-55

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police is responding to several crashes Monday morning in the Sangamon County area.

Police say an SUV has crashed on northbound I-55 between Sixth Street and Stevenson Drive, and has blocked one lane.

Troopers say a commercial motor vehicle has also crashed on northbound I-55. That wreck happened near Divernon, and is blocking a single lane.

State Police are asking drivers to take a different route or to proceed through the area with caution.

