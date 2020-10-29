Semi-truck driver hurt after crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 59-year-old Granite City man was injured after his semi-truck overturned in a crash early Thursday morning on U.S. Route 67.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Route 67, just south of North East 400 Street. That’s about 2.5 miles south of Belltown.

Vernon Thomas, 59, was driving a 2014 White Kenworth semi-truck south on Route 67 when his vehicle left the roadway to the left, crossed the center line, and went into the ditch. It also hit a telephone pole.

The semi-truck overturned and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Thomas was cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.