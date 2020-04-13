Seeking tips in area car burglaries

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating a rash of car burglaries. They happened Friday, April 3, in the 300-block of Prairie View Road, the 700-block of Gavin Road, the 2000-block of Macon Street and the 2000-block of Prairie Grass Lane, in Mahomet. All the addresses are within or adjacent to the Prairie Crossing subdivision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

