Seeking shelter from the cold

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The doors are open at C-U Men’s Emergency Shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep to get out of the frigid weather.

Lawrence McGee walked inside the building as a frigid gust of air trailed behind him. When asked what he would do without a place like this he said, “At this time of year, with it being this cold outside, that’s a difficult question. I don’t really know.”

For people who are homeless, like McGee, a shelter from the cold is a saving grace. He said, “It’s good and I thank God for it to be honest.”

He spends many of his nights at the C-U Men’s Emergency Shelter. It’s a place that is open to any man who needs a warm bed at night.

It’s been hard for McGee to find a job. Without a job, he can’t afford his own place to call home. He said, “It can be very frustrating. I try to find places to keep warm like the library.”

But many places aren’t open 24/7, so he comes to this shelter. Without it, people in his situation are forced to bear the bitter cold. McGee said, “I just get a sleeping bag. Some of those will withstand up to 60 degrees below zero and with that bag I can stay pretty warm.”



It’s survivable but not ideal. “You do what you have to do. You’ll know when you start getting too cold to sleep out there. You get up and loaf. The more you loaf the warmer you can stay” says McGee. But that often means a good night sleep is out of the question. So for him, and many others, this shelter is a life-line. “It would be difficult without this place because at least you can stay here and get fully warm and sleep really good.”