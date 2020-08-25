Secretary of State extends license expiration date for seniors aged 75 and up

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Tuesday that drivers aged 75-years and older will be allowed another year to renew their expired licenses, so they do not need to rush to a driver services facility.

“I am mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19, and that is why I have authorized this important change during this challenging and unique time,” said White in a press release Tuesday.

That means drivers above the age of 75 will not need to visit a driver services facility to renew their license until shortly before their birthday in 2021.

There are around 147,000 drivers in the state who are over the age of 75 with expired or expiring licenses. The Secretary of State’s Office will notify them via letter, and advise that people should keep the letters as further proof of the extension.

Law enforcement agencies in the state and nationwide have been notified of the extended date.

Drivers with licenses that are suspended or revoked do not qualify for the extension.

All other drivers with expired licenses have until Nov. 1 to renew them.

For those people who do need to visit a driver services facility, the Office reminds people face masks are required. It adds people are asked to be patient due to heavy volume and be prepared to wait outside in various types of weather, due to social distancing requirements and facility occupancy limits.