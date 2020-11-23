Second phase of Fair Oaks demolition approved

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Housing Authority (VHA) is moving forward with the next phase of knocking down buildings at Danville’s Fair Oaks public housing complex.

A press release from VHA says it got the go-ahead on Thursday from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish 13 buildings — 92 units in total — and leave the land vacant. The land will be left undeveloped because of the lack of nearby amenities that attract renters, the release says.

Those missing amenities includes:

Consistent public transportation.

Supermarkets.

Convenience stores.

Shopping facilities.

Restaurants.

Gas stations.

Medical facilities.

Parks.

Places of employment and education.

VHA says it will work with each impacted family to develop individual moving plans. Tenants will have the right to stay in another VHA-owned public housing property, it says, or they can get a housing choice voucher to move somewhere of their choosing.

“The Housing Authority is committed to ensuring that each impacted family has a smooth transition to their next home,” it says in the release.

The VHA says it’s started offering pre-moving counseling services, and the moving process is expected to last about 120 days. It says a “coordinated demolition strategy” is being implemented as buildings are emptied.

It’s inviting people to periodically check their website updates and photos of the property as it’s demolished.

“The Housing Authority remains committed to providing affordable housing options to residents within the City of Danville and Vermilion County. We look forward to serving our residents through this relocation process and enabling them a level of higher independence and improved quality of life.”

Fair Oaks was constructed as a 326 rental unit complex in the 1940s. It’s located in east-Danville and has one, two, three, four, and five bedroom units.