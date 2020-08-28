Second jail inmate dies in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another inmate at the Iroquois County Jail is dead.

Deputies found 47-year-old Jason Francher from Milford, IL unresponsive Tuesday, August 25th around 7PM.

Authorities say Francher was taken to the hospital in critical condition that night. He died there Thursday, August 27th.

Deputies found 24-year old Andre Maiden from Hoopeston dead at the jail on Wednesday.

Maiden’s family told WCIA they are hurt, confused, and frustrated with the lack of medical care and information as to how Maiden died.

Illinois State Police are investigating both deaths.

The autopsies for both Francher and Maiden are scheduled for Friday, August 28th at 9AM.

