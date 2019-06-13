Second day of Christensen’s trial is underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the second day in the trial of Brendt Christensen.

Federal Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Anthony Manganero is scheduled to testify.

He’s been at the table assisting the government’s case for the past few weeks.

After nine witnesses testified yesterday, the judge says they’re ahead of schedule.

The UI released a statement regarding Christensen’s trial:



“Our thoughts are with the Zhang family in these very difficult days. We hope the trial reaches its just conclusion as quickly as possible. The Zhang family deserves closure and the chance to focus on their memories of Yingying’s joyful life.” Chris Harris

Director of Strategic Communications Public Affairs

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

In testimony today:

Loss prevention manager for Schnuck’s testifies. Camera footage and receipts show Christensen buying Drano and 13 gallon garbage bags on June 12th. Paid for Drano with credit card, bags with cash in separate transactions.

FBI Special Agent Joel Smith testifies that they searched “big belly garbage bins” at Centennial Park. Also searched creek beds, drainage culverts, and the abandoned Murdock Mine in Douglas county.

Smith says they got a list of all Astra owners in Champaign county. Then they paired it to find and talk with the owners. Smith and his partner went to Brendt Christensen’s home first by coincidence. They say it was the closed to their field office.

Agent Smith says when he talked with Christensen while the other agent searched his car the conversation was normal. This changed once the glove box was opened. Smith says he noticed Christensen started to focus on the search and breaking eye contact with him.



