Second charge filed against driver who hit 7-year-old and fled scene

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday a 62-year-old Springfield man now has two felony charges placed against him for leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a child on a bicycle.

A press release from State’s Attorney Dan Wright said Bernard Fokum-Dinga, who was arrested Sunday, has been charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. The first count was a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to seven years, and the second a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 3 years in prison.

Fokum-Dinga turned himself in at the Sangamon County Jail on Monday and was released after posting bond. His arraignment hearing has been set for Sept. 24.

Springfield Police said Fokum-Dinga had confessed to being the driver that hit the child. It happened Friday near the Palisades subdivision. He was initially arrested on a Class 4 felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident.

The child, a 7-year-old boy named Jax, spent some time at St. John’s Hospital but has returned home and is doing well.

