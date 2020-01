RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are battling a fire at a business in Rantoul.

It’s happening on South Tanner Street, near East Sangamon Avenue at TT Distribution Fasteners & Tool Sales.

This is the second business fire the village is dealing with within two days.

Tuesday afternoon, there was a fire at the Burger King on Champaign Avenue, that caused thousands of dollars worth of damages.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.