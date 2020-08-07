Seating guidelines for Fall football

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Fighting Illini football is set to take the field in less than a month, but tickets may be hard to come by.

There will not be any full houses this Fall. The ticket office has had a lot of work to do making sure people keep their distance and make sure they still get into the game. In Phase Four, Memorial Stadium can hold 12,000 fans. The ticket office says 90 percent of that is going to season ticket holders.

About 500 single game tickets will be available for each game. Those go on sale on next Tuesday. The ticket office says you should be careful when buying tickets from secondary markets, but it comes down to individual decisions and mitigating as much risk as possible.

“Just knowing whether they’re going to have seats that are away from each other, because if you buy it on a secondary market you don’t know for sure if you’ll be sitting next to somebody,” says Ticket Office Director Jason Heggemeyer.

Previously the ticket office announced there would be a lottery for 1,000 students tickets every game. That is still being done for members of Illini Pride, but now that number of tickets being lotteried is going to be closer to 500.

There will be no tailgating allowed in thier parking lots and masks are going to be required when moving around, but not when people are sitting in their seats.