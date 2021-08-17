Scovill Zoo honors its 4 millionth visitor

Local News

by: Vanessa Le

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Scovill Zoo in Decatur honors its 4 millionth visitor on Tuesday.

The visitor chosen will get a prize pack including a one-year membership, special animal encounter of their choice, a plush Bactrian camel, a package of goat food, and a certificate showing off their title of the 4 millionth visitor.

Open since 1967, AZA-accredited Scovill Zoo is a popular destination for both the Decatur community and surrounding areas. It has provided wonderful and educational experiences for animal lovers of all ages, according to Scovill officials.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story