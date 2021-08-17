Scovill Zoo honors its 4 millionth visitor

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Scovill Zoo in Decatur honors its 4 millionth visitor on Tuesday.

The visitor chosen will get a prize pack including a one-year membership, special animal encounter of their choice, a plush Bactrian camel, a package of goat food, and a certificate showing off their title of the 4 millionth visitor.

Open since 1967, AZA-accredited Scovill Zoo is a popular destination for both the Decatur community and surrounding areas. It has provided wonderful and educational experiences for animal lovers of all ages, according to Scovill officials.