Science fair encourages careers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of scientific exhibitions will be on display later this month.

Lincoln Land Community College is hosting the annual Illinois Junior Academy of Science (IJAS) Region 10 Science Fair. 45 projects will be on display. The Regional Science Fair, organized by biology professor Tony Rothering, gives students the chance to exercise their understanding of scientific methodology.

IJAS encourages those with special abilities and an interest in science to develop their own ideas in an effort to launch them into careers in science. Students from eight area junior and high schools take part. Those whose projects receive outstanding scores go to the IJAS State Science Fair in Decatur in May.

Illinois Junior Academy of Science

Regional Science Fair

Lincoln Land Community College

Cass Gymnasium

5250 Shepherd Road, Springfield

Saturday, March 21

Noon – 3 pm

Awards ceremony: 3 pm