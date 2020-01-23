Schools to grant students 2-hours leave to vote

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Starting June 1, students will be allowed to take time out of their school day to vote. Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1970 into law.

The legislation allows students to be excused from school for two hours to vote in primary, general, special or any election which is dependent on a popular vote. They can be excused on a day in which early voting is offered or the day of the election. Schools may specify which hours students may be excused.







“With this new law, our voting-eligible young people will have the freedom to fit voting into their school day without fear of repercussion for engaging in the very civic education we should all be proud to encourage, said Governor Pritzker. “The young people who advocated for this legislation recognized how important it is not only to vote, but to make the act of voting as accessible for all who can vote as possible.”