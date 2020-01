CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana and Champaign’s school districts are searching for mentors for kids in 3rd thru 7th grades.

Mentors will be matched one-on-one with students for a year. The program consists of hour-long sessions on school grounds once a week.

CU 1-to-1 is hosting a recruiting event Thursday morning. Mentors will be there to share their experiences.

CU 1-to-1 Mentoring Event

Urbana City Building

Thursday

8:30 – 10 am