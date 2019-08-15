Schools got a facelift over summer break

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)—Students across Central Illinois already went back to school this week. While students were gone some champaign schools got some renovations. Central parents got an email preparing them for changes they would see when they dropped their kids off Thursday morning. Most of the changes are to the part that was built in 1934, the east half, but getting into the school is different also.

The only way in is through the entrance on what was park street. The school explained to parents outside construction would be going on all year. But parents who brought their kids this morning say they are pleased to see the changes being made.

“Very pleased. My mother taught as a teacher as well so to know the ins and outs of that. To make sure that they’re being improved. It just lifts the moral,” Monica Bean, a Central parent says. “Very important, you don’t want them to be distracted or harmed by any construction so yes it’s very clear where they should and shouldn’t go.”

Other changes to Central are to parking. Students and visitors are asked to park on the street.

Many of champaign schools have been worked on throughout the summer. Renovations and repairs to existing instruction in some of the schools is one change. Also expansions of athletic facilities. You can find a full list of what changes could still come here.