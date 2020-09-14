Schools go remote after reporting coronavirus cases

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–At least two school districts in Central Illinois have returned to remote learning. Okaw Valley Middle and High School students are back at home.

The Okaw Valley superintendent said there are several cases of Covid-19 over the past weekend. The district is working with the Moultrie County Health Department to identify recently exposed students and staff.

In-person learning is expected to restart on September 28th. Those who’ve been found to be exposed to Covid-19 will be in quarantine for the next 14 days. Students at Meridian schools in Macon are also remote after 2 students tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday the Illinois Department of Health announced there were 1,462 new cases, including 14 deaths statewide.