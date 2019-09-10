Schools dismissing early because of heat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)–The heat caused one school to let students out early today. Champaign’s Central High School dismissed students because of how hot it gets in the building.

It’s the third time they’ve had an early dismissal this school year for heat. As we’ve reported, central is undergoing renovations through the district’s referendum. The school still isn’t fully air-conditioned.

Students will be let out early again tomorrow. Central isn’t alone. Decatur schools will dismiss two hours earlier than a regular school day Wednesday and Thursday.

Central A and M will dismiss early Wednesday and Thursday.