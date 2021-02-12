Schools adjust to in-person learning, more COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Schools in central Illinois are adjusting to the return of in-person learning, and for some that means dealing with more cases of COVID-19.

School leaders have had to do a lot to bring students and staff back safely. One district saw its highest case count within a week this past week in comparison to last school year, but they say being inside the classroom isn’t the problem.

“Ford County Public Health has flat out said to us that the safest place for kids to be is in school because we do follow the rules so strictly,” said Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Community Unit School District 5 (GCMS CUSD #5) Superintendent Jeremy Darnell. That’s a big reason why Darnell says they’ve been able to keep cases under control.

“All except for three cases this entire school year, we’ve been able to determine that they were contacts outside of school, so family spreading to family, friends spreading to friends,” he explained. They’re back in-person four days a week, just between last Wednesday and this Wednesday, 11 people in the district have tested positive.

“We have about 160 kids that are out on quarantine, so that’s a lot of kids that are out of school, but that represents about 15 percent of our school population, and that means 85 percent of our kids are still coming to school,” he said. Around 80 percent of faculty and staff at GCMS CUSD #5 also just got their first shots of the vaccine.

At Monticello schools, they’ve had five cases in the past two weeks. That meant more 50 people had to quarantine because of contact tracing. Students there are coming back in-person five days a week for shortened days.

“All year, we actually haven’t identified any cases that have spread in school,” explained Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. With around 85 percent of faculty and staff preparing for their second dose of the vaccine, Zimmerman says they are happy to be making progress, no matter how small. “Nationwide and worldwide, it gives us all the opportunity to see some light at the end of the tunnel because these vaccines are rolling out and we can feel like maybe someday and hopefully the start of next school year or sooner, we can get back to something more normal,” Zimmerman said.