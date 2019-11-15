School wears green to support family of student who died

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — After an Urbana firefighter’s son died unexpectedly, his school showed overwhelming support for the family.

At the Unity Junior High game in Tolono, dozens of people dressed in green in remembrance of 11-year-old Daniel Ennis. He was taken to the hospital on Monday and died within a few hours from a medical emergency.

There was a donation bucket set up at the game to help support the family with whatever they need. They raised about $4,000.

As his dad looks back on his son’s life, he’s reminded of all the wonderful things he saw in his son. Matt Ennis says, “He was the most kindhearted kid you’d ever meet. The first one for a hug, the first one to ask you how your day was. He never met a stranger. That kid’s heart was so huge and he loved everyone. No one was ever left out with him.”

Urbana firefighters also set up an online meal train account where people can help the Ennis family.