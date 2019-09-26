School warns parents, students to reduce speed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With so many students having to walk blocks to go to class, Champaign Schools is putting drivers on notice for speeding.

Earlier in the week, a teacher and students were almost hit near Central High School. Now speeding tickets may be more common in that area if the school has it’s way.

Central Principal Joseph Williams sent an e-mail to students and parents saying they were aware of the speeding and they have asked their school resource officer for extra speed patrols in the area to stop it.

While they want to reinforce the school speed limit on all surrounding streets, University Avenue is one they focused on. That is where the teacher and students were almost hit.

With no student parking lot, many of them have to cross University to get to school. One student says she’s almost been hit before, but the reckless driving is common.

“I think I see something like that every day,” says senior Anna Caughey. “Just people trying to get a parking spot, or just trying to get to school, or get out of school. Everyone’s always whipping around the corners, kind of driving pretty recklessly.”

She added with the construction on the school more teachers have also had to park on the street, making it harder to find parking spots. Another student says there used to be a speed trailer. He says he and friends would see who could get the highest score.

The school resource officer says the department has to see if they have enough man power to add extra speed patrols to the area.