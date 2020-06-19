School surveys season ticket holders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is exploring options for getting fans back in Memorial Stadium this Fall.

This week, a survey was sent to season ticket holders about precautions they would like to see at the stadium. Some of the topics included spacing in the stands and tailgating before the game. One fan says he is happy the school is taking his opinion into account.

“I’m the first one that would not go to an event if I felt I wasn’t safe,” says season ticket holder Peter Borich. “Again, from what they’ve proposed and the questioning on the survey I think they’re heading in the right direction.”

UI says its decision for allowing fans at the games will be largely influenced by medical and public health guidance, but the opinions and ideas of season ticket holders was just as important.