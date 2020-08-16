School supply giveaway

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Families had the chance to pick up free school supplies in Saturday, even though some schools locally will not be back in their classrooms.

Last year Conscious Community Connections formed their own radio show centered around activism in the community. One of their ways of giving back to that community was through school supplies for students. To them it is still important to have the right supplies while you are at home.

“We wanted to at least give the kids something that they can actually have,” says Heather Rose. “Even if they are at home remotely learning.”

The group has been accepting donations to get enough to give. Overall they were able to make 154 different bags of schools supplies. Those include notebooks, pens, pencils, and more.

They also had 35 backpacks, but those were all given away quickly. They hope the supplies they gave away can make a big impact on learning from home and eventually learning back in the classroom.

“Some students are not able to focus too much at school,” says Rose. “At home they still have the chance to do that one-on-one, and studying, and learning a little bit more without having the distractions that are probably at school.”