School social worker creates “virtual field trips” for students

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been more than one year since kids were able to go on field trips.

So one person in Mattoon is bringing the field trips to his students.



Jordan Coleman is a social worker at Riddle Elementary School. He’s putting together a series of virtual field-trip videos.



He calls them “Mr. Coleman’s Community,” like the well-known “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood.”



His first video was with the K-9 unit at the Mattoon Police Department.



Coleman said he loved going on field trips when he was in school, nd didn’t want the kids to miss out on the experience because of the pandemic. He said the idea came to him while he was in a meeting. He wanted to find a way to make sure his students still had a fun school year.

The next virtual field trip will take kids to the Mattoon Fire Department.