School renovations completed

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — People are celebrating some big changes to a historical building in town.

Work just finished on the Cerro Gordo Junior/Senior High School. They just completed over $9 million worth of additions and renovations including a new gym, auditorium, and advanced classrooms. School leaders said the goal was to enhance all aspects of student life.

The building dates back to 1929. School leaders said the last major renovations to the building were in the 1960’s.

They will be celebrating the updates with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday night at 6 p.m.