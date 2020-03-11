School prepares for closing, online classes due to coronavirus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Leaders at UI are preparing students and teachers to move classes online if they need to suspend in-person class to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

There are no confirmed cases in Champaign-Urbana, but the university wants to be ready. On Tuesday, the school sent a mass email to students telling them to take all of their study materials home for spring break next week. That is in case they make the decision to move things online while students are gone.

Some students say their professors told them Tuesday might be the last time they see them for a while. Right now, UI is testing and planning for each classroom’s digital capabilities. They are seeing all the struggles in digitizing class for tens of thousands of students.

Several colleges around the country have taken measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Harvard, Ohio State, and Cal-Berkeley have all digitized classes in some way, trying to minimize face-to-face meetings. Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education Kevin Pitts says UI is prepared to do the same if necessary.

“If they have to cancel a face-to-face meeting, that doesn’t necessarily mean that learning stops,” says Pitts. “Thinking through kind of what the situation is here in Illinois, what the situation is locally, but how it’s going to evolve over the next couple of weeks is what we’re really trying to do.”

Not all classes are going to be able to be held online, though. There are several hands-on laboratory classes the university says will not work well digitally. For the ones that could be done on computers though, the next hurdle is making sure everyone has access to them.

“There’s definitely a lot of kids who don’t have the ability to, especially freshman for example,” says senior Tyler Steele. “If they can’t live in the dorms and they have to go home and they don’t have a laptop. There’s just a lot of special cases where students wouldn’t be able to do school online. The university would definitely have to do a lot to accommodate those kids.”

UI says they are already working with students who may be affected by that. Whatever they decide to do, the school wants to make sure it is in the best interest of the students, faculty, and community.

“I think one of the things that’s changed, even over the last week to ten days, is folks are beginning to realize that this is probably not going to magically clear up in ten to 14 days,” says Pitts. “We need to think out two to three months. And the further ahead we can plan, the better it is for people to make contingency strategies and things like that.”

The school is also motioning upcoming sporting events. They say the possibility of cancelling or playing games in closed stadiums is pretty far down the line. The athletic department says they are operating normally as of now, but are prepared if anything changes.