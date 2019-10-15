School plans to train casino employees

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees approved the purchase of a building that could house training for new employees of the Danville casino.

When the casino becomes fully functional, there will be 1,100 new full-time and part-time jobs.

The building DACC bought used to be an Army Training Center. It is just across the street from the school’s main campus. The purchase will be for $150,000.

DACC’s planned programs will include security, machine maintenance, and customer service. CEO of Vermilion Advantage Vicki Haugen says DACC’s commitment can keep the entire area’s economy growing.

“Most of Illinois has continued to shrink,” says Haugen. “We’re hoping this is just one more reason for our community and our county and those areas within our labor shed to be able to turn that around and start growing again.”

Haugen says it is a lot of new employees, but she believes DACC will be able to handle it. She says adding another option coming out of school for students should not be overlooked either.

Haven Gaming was previously announced as the casino operator. Millions of dollars have already been committed to Danville as part of their agreement with the city. $50,000 of that will go yearly to DACC for scholarships.