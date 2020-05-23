School personalizes scholarship celebration

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Even during the pandemic, a school district made sure their students could still be celebrated.

Danville High School could not have their normal scholarship banquet night this year, so they started the Viking Prize Patrol. It included Principal Tracy Cherry and a small group of teachers going door to door to give graduates their scholarships.

They visited 18 on Thursday and 20 more on Friday. They even had checks made out to present each student. Cherry says this is just one way they are making graduating feel normal.

“We don’t want our Seniors to feel like they’ve lost out on anything,” says Cherry. “So this is one of the activities we thought would recognize our outstanding scholarship recipients, but also make it fun and memorable for them.”

Cherry says they have gotten a great response from students, and their parents are happy they still get to be celebrated. Because of the positive response, the school is considering making it the new normal. Even after the crisis is over.