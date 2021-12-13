School officials set to open time capsule

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Rantoul City Schools officials announced that they will open a recently rediscovered time capsule on Thursday.

The capsule was discovered in a cornerstone of Myna Thompson Elementary School, which is in the process of being demolished. The cornerstone was placed in 1919, which makes the capsule 102 years old.

Representatives of the Rantoul Historical Society will be on hand to help open the capsule. After the opening, they will take possession of the capsule itself and its contents for preservation.

The capsule isn’t the only thing that was discovered during demolition of Myna Thompson Elementary. Contractors unearthed a previously unknown brick well and an underground brick structure, both of which may date back to 1867. Another school occupied the site of Myna Thompson Elementary from that year until 1919, when the original school was destroyed by fire.

RCS staff is also searching for another time capsule from the mid-1970s that is reportedly buried on the school grounds as well.

The 1919 capsule will be opened at JW Eater Junior High School on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Commemorative bricks from Myna Thompson Elementary are also available for sale. Bricks can be purchased online for $20 and can be picked up at the capsule opening.