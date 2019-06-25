School makes transition easier

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer may have just started, but a group of students are already back in the classroom.

They are incoming 6th graders getting ready for their first day at Urbana Middle School. This month, students have come into the school and gotten used to what life as a middle schooler feels like. They’ve made friends, gotten to know some of their teachers and learned how to navigate their school.

With this being the second year for the program, it is already meeting some of its goal. The size has nearly doubled, plus they are keeping data on how it is helping the kids.

The transition of moving to a new school can make some kids anxious. By bringing kids in early, officials say it helps to make it easier. “It’s important because it allows them to get that out in a low stakes environment. They’re not worried about their academics. They’re not worried about a whole bunch of kids being in the school. It’s just the incoming sixth-graders class so really they can feel comfortable coming in,” said 07 DeAndre Henderson, Transition Program organizer.

They are focusing on students’ social and emotional growth. They are also giving resources to help keep kids from acting out and creating relationships with their teachers.

