DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District is asking for parents’ and guardians’ input about student’s cell phone use through a survey.

The district said in a Facebook post that phone use during the day is causing a major disruption to the school environment, which has caught the attention of the District’s Ownership in Education Committee. The committee wants to involve parents and guardians in its discussion about cell phone use in schools.

Right now, current rules state that “electronic signaling and cellular devices must be stored out of sight in the ‘off’ mode or unable to transmit or receive communication.”

Parents can take the survey online.